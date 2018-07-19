Indian automobile industry takes inorganic route to support growth cycles

Acquisition game The Indian automobile industry has been opting for the inorganic route to balance investments to support current growth cycles and prepare for future global disruptions, according to Grant Thornton ACMA report — M&A in auto: Shifting gears to be future ready.

The merger and acquisition (M&A) deal volumes in the Indian auto space have remained steady with 18 announced transactions in the year to date (YTD) 2018 pegged at $500 million. While average disclosed deal size is $45 million, these deal volumes for YTD 2018 have come on the back of large buy-out ...