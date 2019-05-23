Investors find new formula in pharma as focus shifts from US generics

When American pharmaceutical makers got hit last week by accusations of collusion and price fixing, the tremors were felt by their peers in India. Including, among others, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Glenmark Pharm­a­ceuticals and Taro Pharma­ceutical Industries.

Over the years, Western economies have seen brisk price erosion in drugs. Thanks to increased competition, the effects of multinationals exiting generic molecules and pastures that aren't as green as they were once. This impact on Indian pharma — specifically the listed ones, with ...