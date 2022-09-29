JUST IN
Newsmaker: Constitutional law is new Attorney General Venkataramani's forte
A shift towards indigenisation: 'Make in India' fortifies defence spending
Business Standard

Newsmaker: Constitutional law is new Attorney General Venkataramani's forte

With his appointment as AG, the many constitutional law matters that are pending before the Supreme Court will receive specialised attention

Topics
Attorney General | Supreme Court | R Venkataramani

Aditi Phadnis 

attorney general of india, R Venkataramani
R Venkataramani was named Attorney General (AG) of India on 28 September

The chambers of the late PP Rao, legendary lawyer and brilliant legal draftsman, have yielded many talented counsel. R Venkataramani (72), who was named Attorney General (AG) of India earlier this week, began his career as a lawyer as a junior of PP Rao. With his appointment as AG, the many constitutional law matters that are pending before the Supreme Court will receive specialised attention.

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 20:24 IST

