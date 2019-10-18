OBEETEE Studio in Delhi is the grand brand's first retail outlet in India

All these years – a full 99 of them – OBEETEE has been a fascinating but somewhat mysterious name. One had heard tell of its connection with English royalty and its adorning the highest residence in our own land. The hand-knotted and handwoven rugs and carpets that bore its name were only sold at such preserves of luxury as the Taj Hotels’ Khazana boutiques.

Its name itself came soaked in quaint nostalgia – clearly an old-fashioned expansion of the initials O, B and T. Now, all is clear. The company opened its first retail outlet in India, called OBEETEE Studio, ...