Powerful agro-revolution in UP's Kakori is giving mango farmers their due

As news reports emerge of mango producers in Karnataka dumping their produce on the roadside because a glut in production has resulted in a crash in wholesale prices, there’s some good news from Uttar Pradesh. In a bid to access retail customers directly, orchard owners and mango aficionados have come together to initiate a Mango Festival and Farmers Market in Lucknow.

The festival not only showcases over 700 varieties of mangos, but it also includes a day trip to some of the best orchards around Lucknow. The orchard visit introduces people to mango growing, allows them to buy ...