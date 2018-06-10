The Strategist Quiz ( # 565)

1. Connect a wealthy industrialist from the 1700s who started his career as a teacher of calligraphy and a carver of gravestones, Sherlock Holmes and the ad agency Ogilvy and what do you arrive at? 2. Name the brand that is launching a campaign to champion paternity leave for dads this Father’s Day.

It wants to challenge stereotypes around men as caregivers to spark a cultural movement around paid paternity leave. 3. This compnay was founded in 1901 and was named after the founder’s wife Olaga__Queeny. It’s first product was saccharine and in the ...