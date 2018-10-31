TPG Growth leads $42-million equity investment in Ess Kay Fincorp

TPG Growth, a middle-market and growth equity platform of alternative asset firm TPG, has led a $42-million (Rs 3 billion) equity investment in Ess Kay Fincorp, a non-banking finance company. The latter entity primarily finances income generation activity for the commercial vehicle segment and small businesses. Existing investors Norwest Venture Partners and Evolvence India Fund-II are investing with TPG Growth.

The terms were not disclosed. Spark Capital was the only financial advisor on the transaction. Founded in 1994 by Rajendra Setia, a first-generation entrepreneur, ...