Use of nano urea, DAP game-changers? Manufacturers in wait-and-watch mode

Aero India 2023: Rajnath Singh lauds 'new energy' of defence start-ups
The government claims the use of nano urea and DAP can be game-changers, but many private fertiliser manufacturers remain in wait-and-watch mode

Topics
Fertilizers | fertilizer plant | IFFCO

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Digging in with nano fertilisers
Officials also claim that the use of nano-urea will lead to an increase in farmer income, on account of lower input costs and higher crop yield and prices from better quality crops

Come the next kharif season, farmers in India should be able to use nano-di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), the second major initiative that the government is championing using nanotechnology after nano urea. Both nano fertilisers, the government thinks, have the potential to revolutionise Indian agriculture and make it more cost-effective than the conventional versions, which can save significantly on fertiliser subsidy and have minimal impact on the environment by reducing the release of greenhouse gases.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 20:15 IST

