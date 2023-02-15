Use of nano urea, DAP game-changers? Manufacturers in wait-and-watch mode

Come the next kharif season, farmers in India should be able to use nano-di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), the second major initiative that the government is championing using nanotechnology after nano urea. Both nano fertilisers, the government thinks, have the potential to revolutionise Indian agriculture and make it more cost-effective than the conventional versions, which can save significantly on fertiliser subsidy and have minimal impact on the environment by reducing the release of greenhouse gases.