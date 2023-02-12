1,525 enter fray for 90 slots in WPL auctions, BCCI cuts number to 409

The player auctions for the first edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will be held on Monday in Mumbai. The popularity of the soon-to-be-launched women's league can be gauged from this: 1,525 women cricketers registered for the player auctions, which is significant. The organisers, Board of Control for in India (BCCI), had to whittle down the number to 409, since there are only 90 slots available in the . In the final list, there are a total of 202 capped and 199 uncapped players. In addition, there are eight players from associate nations.