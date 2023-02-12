1,525 enter fray for 90 slots in WPL auctions, BCCI cuts number to 409

The player auctions for the first edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will be held on Monday in Mumbai. The popularity of the soon-to-be-launched women's league can be gauged from this: 1,525 women cricketers registered for the player auctions, which is significant. The organisers, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), had to whittle down the number to 409, since there are only 90 slots available in the auction. In the final list, there are a total of 202 capped and 199 uncapped players. In addition, there are eight players from associate nations.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 22:31 IST