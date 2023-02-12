LATEST NEWS
Ind vs Aus third Test set to be shifted out of Dharamsala: BCCI sources
Business Standard

1,525 enter fray for 90 slots in WPL auctions, BCCI cuts number to 409

Final list has 202 capped and 199 uncapped players, and eight from associate nations

Cricket | BCCI | auction

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

India U-19 Women's cricket team celebrate their win against England. (Photo: Twitter/@BCCI)
Photo: Twitter/@BCCI

The player auctions for the first edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will be held on Monday in Mumbai. The popularity of the soon-to-be-launched women's league can be gauged from this: 1,525 women cricketers registered for the player auctions, which is significant. The organisers, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), had to whittle down the number to 409, since there are only 90 slots available in the auction. In the final list, there are a total of 202 capped and 199 uncapped players. In addition, there are eight players from associate nations.

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 22:31 IST

