JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

IPL 2020: CSK vs DC playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details
Business Standard

A player and commentator ahead of his time, Dean Jones dies at the age 59

Jones, 59, was in Mumbai with the Star Sports' commentary team for the Indian Premier League. He was in a bio-bubble in a city hotel

Topics
Australia cricket team | Indian Premier League

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Dean Jones | Courtesy: Twitter
Dean Jones | Courtesy: Twitter

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones, one of the finest exponents of ODI cricket, died of a sudden cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Thursday. Jones, 59, was in Mumbai with the Star Sports’ commentary team for the Indian Premier League. He was in a bio-bubble in a city hotel. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Jones played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest,” Star Sports said a press release.
.

A player well ahead of his time, Jones scored over 6,068 ODI runs at an average of 44.61 with seven hundred and 46 fifties. For Indian fans, he will forever remain in their memory for the historic tied Test in Chepauk, where he laid the foundation of a big Australian score with an unbeaten double hundred in challenging conditions. There was an iconic picture of Jones throwing up while batting and so severely dehydrated he was that he had to be admitted to a hospital during the course of the Test match.

There is a famous anecdote from that Test match when Jones was suffering from cramps. “I want a tough Tasmanian and not a weak Victorian,” was what Border said, something that spurred Jones on. In ODIs and numerous World Series matches on Australia’s Channel 9, Jones, clad in yellow jersey and the lips lined with zinc cream is still etched in memories of the late 1980s and early ’90s generation.

.

.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, September 25 2020. 00:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY