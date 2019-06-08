JUST IN
Army distances itself from Dhoni's gloves row; says 'nothing to do with us'
Business Standard

AFG vs NZ LIVE score cricket world cup 2019: Afghanistan to miss Shahzad

Afghanistan were dealt a severe blow after wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. Check Afg vs NZ Live score and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

Afghanistan cricket team, ICC CWC 2019
Afghanistan cricket team. Photo: Reuters

In today’s second match of the ICC cricket world cup 2019, New Zealand cricket team will start as clear favourites, when they take on the Afghanistan cricket team at County ground in Taunton. Kane Williamson's side is at the top of the ICC CWC points table with a better net run-rate than Australia after achieving two contrasting victories. The Black Caps cruised to a 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their opening game, but had to toil hard for a two-wicket victory against Bangladesh on Wednesday at The Oval in London. In Afghanistan, they will find a side who have failed to show enough power in their batting. Afghanistan were dealt a severe blow after wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. He was replaced in the squad by 18-year-old Ikram Ali Khil.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs New Zealand LIVE score


ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 13: AFG vs NZ LIVE streaming

Afghanistan vs New Zealand world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Afg vs NZ cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.

Stay tuned for Afghanistan vs New Zealand LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here
First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 16:30 IST

