After England and Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo to conquer Italy with Juventus

Real Madrid have confirmed that their star forward is leaving the Spanish club for Italian giants Juventus, where he will sign a four-year deal worth £500,000 a week.

According to the BBC, a deal worth £105 million has been reached between the two clubs that will see the 33-year-old end a 10-year stay at the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo has been at Real Madrid after nine seasons after joining from English club Manchester United for a then record fee of £80 million.

During his time in the Spanish capital, Ronaldo has won four Ballon d'Or awards, in addition to one which he won while in Manchester United. He ha salso won 2 'The Best' awards, and 3 'Gold Boot' among other awards. The Portuguese also became Real Madrid's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in 438 games.

In terms of team trophies, he won 16 of them with Madrid, including 4 European Cups, 3 of them consecutive and 4 in the last 5 seasons. On an individual basis, with the Real Madrid jersey he has won 4 Gold Balls, 2 The Best, and 3 Gold Boots, among many other awards.

As well as the individual records, Ronaldo has also added two La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys and four Champions Leagues to his trophy collection during his time in Spain.

Juventus broke their own transfer record to bring Ronaldo to Turin, eclipsing the £75.3 million they paid for

Real Madrid are undergoing a structural change of sorts with a new manager in place and their star player now gone. There are also rumours linking the Spanish club with St-Germain's Brazil forward who transferred to the French capital just last year in the highest-ever £198 million transfer deal.

Ronaldo wrote an open letter about his transfer, saying his time in Madrid had been "possibly the happiest of my life". The reigning Ballon d'Or winner also thanked the fans, staff, coaches, and fellow players.

"Real Madrid has conquered my heart, and that of my family, and that is why more than ever I want to say thank you: thank you to the club, the president, the directors, my colleagues, all the staff, doctors, physios and incredible people that make everything work," the player said.

Ronaldo said he requested Real Madrid for the transfer, believing that "the time has come to open a new stage in my life", and asked followers to "understand" his decision.

Real Madrid also released a statement saying that they had agreed to Ronaldo's transfer request.

"Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has made this one of the most brilliant times in the history of our club," the statement said.