All hail Leander Paes, legend who just played his last tournament in India

As a child growing up in Kolkata, Leander Paes had an unusual Sunday morning ritual. After returning home from church with his parents, he would polish the bronze medal his father, Vece, received as a member of the Indian hockey team at the Munich Olympics in 1972.

Paes’ greatness as a tennis player, especially when playing for India, perhaps owes something to this talismanic routine. His comment about buffing his father’s medal was made at a special ceremony on Sunday at the ATP Challenger event in Bengaluru to commemorate his last appearance at a tournament in India. ...