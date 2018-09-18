Asia Cup 2018 Ind vs HK LIVE score: Rohit and co eye winning start in Dubai

-
In today's match of Asia Cup 2018, India, led by Rohit Sharma, will lock horns with Anshuman Rath’s Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. The Indian cricket team will look to fix their shortcomings before their big game against Pakistan on Wednesday, while Hong Kong would like to play their full quota of 50 overs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah might be rested as he joined the team only last night, along with the other players who were in England for the full tour. Rohit Sharma spoke about left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, so it is assumed he might just get a go. Hong Kong appeared to struggle against the extra pace and bounce from Pakistan’s Usman Khan, and might be susceptible against Khaleel, too.
Asia Cup Live scoreboard: India vs Hong Kong live score
India middle-order woes
With ICC cricket World Cup 2019 just nine months away, India will look to have a permanent batsman at Number 4. Kedar Jadhav, who comes back after an injury, is a prime candidate for the number 6 spot, considering he can bowl as well and could become India’s sixth bowling option. For the number 4 slot, the Indian team management have to pick from among Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik.
Here is the ODI record of India’s middle order batsmen
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|100s
|50s
|Ambati Rayudu
|34
|30
|1055
|124
|50.23
|2
|6
|Manish Pandey
|22
|17
|432
|104
|39.27
|1
|2
|Shreyas Iyer
|6
|5
|210
|88
|42
|0
|2
|Ajinkya Rahane
|90
|87
|2962
|111
|35.26
|3
|24
|Suresh Raina
|226
|194
|5615
|116
|35.31
|5
|26
|Kedar Jadhav
|40
|27
|798
|120
|39.9
|2
|3
Stay tuned for Asia Cup Highlights