Asia Cup 2018, Ind vs Pak LIVE score: Can India continue their dominance?

BUILD-UP Upbeat India to take on unpredictable Pakistan In Match 3 of Super Four, India led by stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma will lock horns with Sarfaraz Ahmed led Pakistan for the 2nd time in Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai International Stadium in United Arab Emirates. Going into the match Indian cricket team is seen as a favourite given their clinical performance against Bangladesh and Pakistan in their previous two matches. The Indian team looks balanced and the team management is unlikely to make any changes in the playing 11. However, Rohit Sharma and company must be well aware of the unpredictable arch-rival’s penchant for surprising not just opponents but themselves, too. The last time when the two sides met, the Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan side had no answer to either Indian bowling attack or the batting as the issue became a completely one-sided affair with India dominating in each department of the game. After a rest day, action from the Unimoni #AsiaCup2018 continues on Sunday with the second round of Super 4 fixtures, including the big #INDvPAK clash! Who are your favourites? pic.twitter.com/CmBb7a6wVZ — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 22, 2018

In today’s Super Four match in Asia Cup 2018, India will lock horns with Pakistan at in United Arab Emirates today. Pakistan are recovering from a draining contest against Afghanistan that they somehow managed to win. It was a shoddy performance, both in the field and with the bat, and despite all the unpredictability that surrounds Pakistan team, it is certain that if they play like that against India the result will be different. On the other hand, Indian cricket Team performed superbly after a stiff challenge from Hong Kong in their first Asia Cup match. So, after the drubbing India handed their arch-rivals on Wednesday, can Pakistan counter India's spin attack to avert yet another one-sided contest?



Key Statistics ahead of Super Four clash



The game against India on Wednesday was the first time Usman Khan went wicketless in an ODI. He also returned figures of 0 for 58 against Afghanistan the game after, sending his bowling average up from 10.55 two games ago to 15.27.

needs 94 runs to become the ninth Indian batsman to score 7,000 runs in ODIs. Of active Indian players, only MS and Virat Kohli are ahead of him.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is four wickets away from 100 ODI wickets while Yuzvendra Chahal needs two to reach 50-wickets mark

- who averages 54.33 - will play his 50th ODI on Sunday.

