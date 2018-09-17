Asia Cup 2018 SL vs Afg LIVE score: Sri Lanka desperate for batting revival

In today’s Asia Cup match, depleted Sri Lanka look to overcome the 137-run drubbing they got against Bangladesh and put up a spirited performance against Afghanistan at in Abu Dhabi. Sri Lanka now face the possibility of exit only three days into the third-biggest ODI tournament in the world. Even if Lanka beat Afghanistan today, their progress into the Super Four is not assured, given their woeful run rate in tournament's opening match. However, Sri Lanka will take inspiration from their earlier wins against Afghanistan. The teams have faced each other twice in the ODIs, with Sri Lanka leading the scoreline 2-0. In their most recent clash at ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 at Dunedin, the Islanders restricted the Afghans at 232 before chasing the target comfortably with five wickets to spare.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are coming into the tournament with a 2-1 series win against Ireland and look prove their mettle against a major Test-playing nation, given ICC World Cup 2019 is just nine months away. For Afghanistan, this will be the tournament in which where the team needs to show there is more to their side than a global T20 superstar in Rashid Khan. With the likes of Mohammed Shahzad in the line-up, the Afghans will be hoping to create an upset or two. Stay tuned for