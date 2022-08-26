Asia Cup 2022 SL vs AFG Preview: Equal in strength but legacy favours Lanka

2022 is finally here, and it will begin with the first match between five times champions Sri Lanka and the emerging Asian unit Afghanistan. This will be Afghanistan's first appearance in a T20 version of the . Overall, it would be their third. From a historical perspective, the battle seems lopsided towards Sri Lanka, but in its current form, Afghanistan is capable of beating any team on their day. Hence, it is a battle of equals on strength, and Sri Lanka has a slight edge due to their experience.

vs Wanindu Hasaranga: The battle to watch out for

and Wanindu Hasaranga have had the experience of playing in the biggest league in the world- IPL. Both have played a significant amount of cricket in Dubai to know the conditions. Hasaranga was also the breakout star from last year's T20 World Cup. The two-leg spinners are the core around which their team's attacking approach revolves.

While Rashid has 112 wickets at an average of 13.8 in the T20Is, Hasaranga ranks fifth in the World T20I bowling rankings and was once at the numero uno position. He can bat decisively and chip in with quick runs at the end. These two players will eventually determine the direction of their team throughout the game.

Pitch in Dubai: Win the toss and bowl first!

In the World Cup that took place in October-November 2021, and even in the IPL 2021 that preceded the global showpiece, the winning formula was to win the toss and bowl first. Dew works wonders in the second innings and easily helps the batters chase down totals. Hence, in all probability, the same formula will remain the magic mantra for captains.

SL vs AFG: How will the teams shape up?

Afghanistan has the experiences of Mohammad Nabi, and Samiullah Shenwari, backed by the youthful energy of Noor Ahmad, Mujeebullah Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Naveen-ul-Haq and Kareem Janat will be the two out-and-out pacers, while Fazalhaq Farooqi might be tried, too, given his abilities to dart in point-blank yorkers. All these players have played across leagues and gained knowledge about the tricks of their trade.

Afghanistan predicted playing 11

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, (c), Samiullah Shenwari, Rashid Khan, Kareem Janat/Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeebullah Zadran, Naveen-ul-Haq

Sri Lanka will go in with its tried and tested formula of Niroshan Dickwella and Pathum Nissanka at the top. Kusal Mendis at number three, Bhanuka Rajapaksa at four, and Dhananjaya de Silva or Charith Asalanka at five will form the middle order. Skipper Dasun Shanaka will bat at number six. Five bowlers, including Hasaranga, who can handle the willow as well, will form the remaining playing eleven.

Sri Lanka predicted playing 11

Niroshan Dickwella, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka/ Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Mathisha Pathirana/, Praveen Jayawickrama/ Nuwan Thushara

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Who has the edge?

Given Afghani players' familiarity with the conditions at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, they can never be counted out. However, Sri Lanka looks like a balanced team, so it would be 55-45 in favour of Sri Lanka.