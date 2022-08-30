Asia Cup IND vs HKG preview: Hong Kong hope to impress against India

-
After a well-fought victory against Pakistan, the Indian team will be up against Hong Kong in their final league stage game of Asia Cup 2022. There is no doubt that India are firm favourites to top the group and move to Super Four. However, it is also equally important for the top three to find form before the Super Four stage. Hence, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli would be eager to get the bat in their hands and score as many runs as possible.
For Hong Kong, it is an opportunity to impress the Indian team as well the audiences throughout the world. It is common knowledge that the entire world watches when a full-strength Indian unit takes the field. The likes of Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat and Mohammad Ghazanfar, who are known for their heroics in the Associate cricket world, would look to utilise this opportunity and grab the headlines.
IND vs HKG: How will the teams shape up?
The only change that India could make is to play Rishabh Pant in place of Dinesh Karthik. However, Karthik did not do anything silly to be discarded. Hence, no major changes are expected on the Indian side.
Hong Kong is an unknown commodity for India fans so it would be great to know that Nizakat Khan, their skipper, is a decent outswing medium-fast bowler. They have good wrist spinners in Ghazanfar and Yasim Murtuza. Kinchit Shah and Babar Hayat are their prime batters to look out for and most probably all of them would be part of the playing eleven in tomorrow’s game.
India Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Hong Kong Predicted Playing 11
Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla
Ind vs Hkg: Pitch Report
It was thought that the pitches in UAE will behave like they did in the last T20 World Cup in 2021. Though it is seen as a chasing heaven, if the bowlers stick to the basics, the pitch will help them and the matches won't turn out to be one-sided.
India vs Hong Kong: Who has the edge?
Without any doubt, it is India that has the edge. However, in T20 cricket you can’t really count anyone out.
