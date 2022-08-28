- RIL to stream AGM on virtual reality platform, 5 social media platforms
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Live: Biggest cricketing rivalry begins in Dubai
Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Live Updates: The two giants of Asian and World cricket will collide at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for their opening encounter in the continental tourney
India will be playing against Asia Cup in the group A match. Source :File
India vs Pakistan Live
After a long time, the Indian cricket team will be playing full strength in T20Is and will be up against Pakistan, their arch-rivals. Though Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are still not there and the bowling looks a bit troubled, the Indian batting unit has all the players available for testing.
Pakistan look like a different team than they were in the last World Cup. They don’t have the services of Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Shaheen Shah Afridi, their three main pillars. Imad Wasim and Hasan Ali remain sidelined too. It is mostly a new look Pakistan that will be taking on India in Dubai.
Also Read: Asia Cup IND vs PAK Preview: Not revenge, World Cup prep India's priority
Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Toss
The toss between the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam will take place at 07:00 pm IST, which will be 05:30 pm Local time at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
Pakistan openers vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The battle to watch out for
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in great touch and almost 90 per cent of his last 20 T20 wickets have come in the powerplay. On the other hand, Pakistan’s opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohd Rizwan has been in solid touch as well. They have hit more than 1,000 runs together and are a prime reason why Pakistan has lost only once in their last 17 T20Is in UAE.
While Bhuvi will try and breach the Babar-Rizwan wall, the Pakistan team also knows that beyond that wall, it would be impossible to put pressure on India. Hence the battle between Bhuvi and the Pakistani openers is going to be a mouthwatering clash.
India vs Pakistan Pitch Report
In the World Cup that took place in October-November 2021 and even in the IPL 2021 that preceded the global showpiece event, the formula was to win the toss and bowl first. Dew works its wonders in the second innings in the gulf country that helps the batters chase down totals easily. Hence, in all probability, the formula is going to remain the same for this World Cup too.
India Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
Pakistan Predicted Playing 11
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah/Shahnawaz Dahani
