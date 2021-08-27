At Tokyo Paralympics, Chopra's ex-roommate Gurjar, a medal hope

What’s the worst thing that has happened to you because of a delay — when you were informed incorrectly about the time or were just plain late? In Sundar Gurjar’s case, it cost him the finals at the Rio Paralympics. September 16, 2016. It was the finals of the F46 javelin throw event at the Estádio Nilton Santos.

And Gurjar (pictured) was making his debut, a 20-year-old who had lost part of his left arm in a construction accident just a year ago. He was one of the favourites to challenge for gold. But when the stadium announcer called the names, Gurjar was not ...