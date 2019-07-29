BCCI calls for bids to sponsor international and domestic matches

The Indian cricket board has invited bids for title sponsor rights for international and domestic matches through a tender process. Paytm holds the title sponsorship for international and domestic matches currently.

The winning bidder will be granted right to be the title sponsor and hold various other associated rights for matches organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from September 1, 2019 to March 31, 2023 through a process mentioned in Invitation to Tender (ITT) document.

The terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids, including eligibility requirements and performance obligations are contained in the ITT, which is available for online purchase and download on the official website upon payment of Rs 5 lakh (+ 1.79% payment gateway charges) and will remain available for purchase till August 14, 2019.

Bids are to be submitted online by uploading the same on the Platform (as defined in the ITT) latest by 11 PM on August 19. Evaluation of eligibility documents and communication to eligible bidders will take place on August 20. Opening of financial bids followed by online auction (if required) will take place on August 21.

Paytm came on board as the title sponsor in 2015. The sponsorship deal value was Rs 203 crore or Rs 2.42 crore per match. previous title sponsors for ties include Micromax for 2014-15 (Rs 2.2 crore per match), Star India for 2013-14 (Rs 2 crore per match), and Airtel for 2010-13 (Rs 3.3 crore per match).