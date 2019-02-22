BCCI expresses concerns over safety of Indian contingent at the World Cup

The (BCCI) on Friday expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Indian contingent to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup which will be held in England and Wales from May 30 onwards.

The statement comes after news of India boycotting during the upcoming tournament rose in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. Reports suggest that the issue of the India- tie will be brought up in the ICC meet to take place in Dubai at the end of the month. India has severed all bilateral cricketing ties with since 2008 given the tension at the border.

“The BCCI wishes to address concerns and sentiments that have emerged after the recent dastardly terrorist attack which was carried out on Indian soil by a terror outfit based out of Pakistan which resulted in the death of 44 Indian security personnel. In view of the aforesaid terrorist attack, BCCI fears for the safety and security of players and match officials participating in upcoming ICC events including the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,” the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) said in a statement.

The committee urged both the (ECB) and the (ICC) to provide robust security to Indian players, match officials, and the fans of the Indian cricket team. Additionally, it also called for action against countries that support terrorism in any form.

“Most countries from which the members of the ICC hail (including the United Kingdom) have strongly condemned this terrorist attack and expressed solidarity with India. BCCI urges the cricketing community to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates. The BCCI also wishes to express its concerns over the safety and security of fans of Indian cricket at the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,” the CoA said.