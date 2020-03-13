BCCI postpones start of IPL 2020 to April 15 over Coronavirus scare

The 13th edition of the (IPL) 2020 has been postponed by BCCI from March 29 to April 15 in the wake of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The decision has been conveyed to the franchises.

The move comes after BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had reiterated that “everything is on schedule” for the country’s most popular and rich sports tournament, which will have 56 matches across nine cities with the finals on 17th May.

"Yes, the internal decision has been made to postpone the start of the tournament and it will begin on April 15, the BCCI has informed the franchises about the same," a BCCI official told IANS.

Earlier in the day, Delhi government had banned all sporting events in the national capital. The upcoming second and third ODI between India and South Africa will be played behind closed doors.

India recorded its first Coronavirus-linked death in Karnataka, as the number of positive cases soared to 80. The Central government has suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic which has put foreign players availability in doubt.