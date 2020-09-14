BS READS: How Chennai Super Kings became an investor's treasure

After a long hiatus of over 6 months without any sporting activity, the IPL is expected to have a wider audience than usual owing to the pent-up demand when it kicks off on September 19th. While the on-ground performance of teams has always been closely followed, there is a growing section of people that is tracking the financial performance of stock as well.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the only sports team in the country to have its shares exchanging hands in the grey market, is hot property these days, witnessing a meteoric rise in its valuation. CSK shares command a price of ...