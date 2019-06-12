Can Yuvraj Singh remain relevant for brand endorsements post-retirement?

After nearly 20 years around the 22 yards, Yuvraj Singh has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

While he had become a pale shadow of his former self both on the field and as an endorser, for a few years now, his announcement has been met with a flurry of farewell messages from brands and trending hashtags on Twitter. For brands this is a way to reap marketing miles off a significant moment, say experts, but can Yuvraj leverage their interest and redefine his role in the age of influencers? Brands stepping into the Yuvraj moment cater to a wide range of ...