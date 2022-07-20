Chennai Super Kings gets Wanderers team in South African T20 league

-
Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd, which owns four-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings, has acquired a franchise in Cricket South Africa’s new T20 League, which is set to begin from January 2023.
Of the six franchises that were up for grabs in the T20 League, Chennai Super Kings Cricket successfully bid for the franchise based out of Johannesburg. The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, known as the Bullring, will be the home ground of the franchise.
According to media reports, other Indian franchisees that won teams include Mumbai Indians owners Reliance Industries (Newlands), Lucknow Super Giants owners RPSG Sports (Kingsmead), Sunrisers Hyderabad owners Sun TV Network (St George’s Park), Rajasthan Royals owners Royals Sports Group (Boland Park) and Delhi Capitals co-owners JSW Sports (SuperSport Park).
“We have been evaluating new opportunities across the globe over the past few years. We felt this T20 league in South Africa will be highly competitive and it is a great opportunity for us to give back to the sport. It would also help us to spot new talent,” said K S Viswanathan, chief executive officer of Chennai Super Kings.
“Chennai Super Kings received tremendous support and encouragement from fans during the IPL and Champions League T20 tournaments which were held in South Africa. We are confident that our superfans from all over the world will support us in this new journey and spread Yellove,” he added,
The Wanderers had hosted numerous high-profile events and contests including the 2007 T20 World Cup final, which saw India lift their maiden T20 World title under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Chennai Super Kings were one of the semifinalists in the 2009 IPL held in South Africa and emerged champions in the 2010 Champions League Twenty20 defeating the Warriors at the Wanderers, Johannesburg in the final.
