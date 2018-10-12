CHESS#1322

Double gold for China at Batumi was a great achievement. Indian fans were disappointed but both the teams played to potential and just lacked that little stroke of luck. One point that caused unhappiness in Batumi, and at the last Olympiad in Baku, was that medals were decided on tiebreaks.

China, the USA and Russia all scored 18 matchpoints (MP) and at Baku in 2016, the USA and Ukraine tied on 20 MPs. The key tiebreak was the Sonneborn Berger (SB). In SB, the MPs of opposing teams are multiplied by the match-scores. For example, China-USA was drawn 2-2 and since both scored 18 MP, ...