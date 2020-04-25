Coronavirus: Fifa to distribute $150 million to member associations

The world football governing body, Fifa has announced that it will distribute $150 million to member associations over the next few days as the first step of a relief plan to assist the football community impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Each member association will receive $500,000, along with any other remaining funds they were due to receive.
Fifa, in a statement, said that the operational funding for 2020 and 2019 will be paid to 211 national governing bodies across the globe.
"The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is Fifa 's duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs," said Fifa President Gianni Infantino.
"This starts by providing immediate financial assistance to our member associations, many of which are experiencing severe financial distress.
"This is the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community. Together with our stakeholders, we are we assessing the losses and we are working on the most appropriate and effective tools to implement the other stages of this relief plan," he added.
Fifa said that the immediate financial assistance should be used to mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19 on football in member associations, namely to meet financial or operational obligations that they may have towards staff and other third parties.
The entire sporting calendar has come to a grinding halt because of the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed over 1.9 lakh lives across the world.
Here is a list of major sports tournaments that were cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus pandemic:
|Major sports events affected by Coronavirus pandemic
|Sports event
|Status
|Tokyo Olympics
|Postponed to 2021
|Cricket
|India vs South Africa ODI series
|Cancelled
|Australia vs New Zealand (2nd and 3rd ODI)
|Cancelled
|Pakistan Super League
|Suspended
|England vs Sri Lanka Test series
|Cancelled
|Australia vs Bangladesh Test series
|Postponed
|Archery
|World Cup in Shanghai
|Cancelled
|Badminton
|China masters
|Postponed
|German Open
|Cancelled
|Asian Championships
|Suspended
|India Open
|Suspended
|Swiss Open
|Suspended
|Malaysian Open
|Suspended
|Singapore Open
|Suspended
|Thomas and Uber Cup finals
|Postponed from May to Auguts 2020
|Tennis
|All AITA tournaments
|Cancelled
|BNP Paribas Open
|Cancelled
|Miami Open
|Cancelled
|Monte Carlo Masters
|Cancelled
|French Open
|Postponed to Sept 20-OCt 4
|Wimbledon 2020
|Cancelled
|Athletics
|World Indoor Championships Nanjing
|Postponed to March 2021
|Field Hockey
|India's tour of Japan (Jr Women's Asia Cup)
|Postponed
|FIH Pro League
|Suspended till June
|Basketball
|NBA
|Suspended
|Shooting
|New Delhi World Cup
|postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9
|Boxing
|World Cup in Germany
|Cancelled
|Formula one
|Australian GP
|Cancelled
|Bahrain GP
|Postponed
|Vietnamese GP
|Postponed
|Chinese GP
|Postponed
|Monaco GP
|Cancelled
|Azerbaijan GP
|Postponed
|Football
|Champions League
|Suspended till further notice
|Europa League
|Suspended till further notice
|EPL and FA Cup
|Postponed till April 30
|Euro 2020
|Postponed to 2021
|Copa America
|postponed to 2021
|Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup
|
Postponed