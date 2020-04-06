JUST IN
Coronavirus: Shuttler Srikanth urges people to stay home amid lockdown

With an increase of 490 cases in the last 12 hours, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday

ANI 

Kidambi Srikanth reacts after defeating South Korea's Son Wan-ho during their men's singles semi final match at Indonesia Open badminton championship in Jakarta, Indonesia. File photo: PTI
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth urged people to stay home amid coronavirus crisis and asked them to utilise this period to spend time with their close ones.

Srikanth took to Twitter and wrote: "Utilize this period as an opportunity to spend time with your close ones and do things which you never got time to do at home. Stay strong and stay at home! #QuarantineLife."

 


With an increase of 490 cases in the last 12 hours, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease. There are 3666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

 
First Published: Mon, April 06 2020. 15:13 IST

