Covid-19: Shahid Afridi tests positive, seeks prayers for speedy recovery

Afridi played for Pakistan between 1998 and 2018, featuring in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20 Internationals'

Agencies  |  New Delhi and Lahore 

Shahid Afridi
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the first high-profile cricketer to be infected with the deadly virus.

He wrote a heartfelt message on popular social media platform Twitter to make the announcement.

"I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah," Afridi announced on Twitter.


Afridi played for Pakistan between 1998 and 2018, featuring in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20 Internationals.


Afridi had been involved in charity work during the ongoing crisis in his home country. He was even supported by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and out-of-favour spinner Harbjahan Singh.



But following his comments on Kashmir and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian cricketers had cut all ties with Afridi.

"This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable," Harbhajan had told Sports Tak.

"To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the coronavirus," said Harbhajan.

"But this man is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits,” he added.
First Published: Sat, June 13 2020. 17:08 IST

