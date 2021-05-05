Covid bouncer sends IPL packing; brand value at risk of falling further

The brand value of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could take a knock for the second successive year, following suspension of the tournament on Tuesday. The cash-rich league, which began on April 9, was called off indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after some players tested positive for Covid-19.

A Duff and Phelps report in March had said that the brand value of the IPL had fallen by 8.7 per cent in dollar terms and 3.6 per cent in rupee terms in calendar year 2020, after Covid-19 began in India. The tournament, held annually in April, was pushed to the second ...