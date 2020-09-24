CSK vs DC: Playing 11 to Ashwin's injury; here's what Mohammad Kaif said

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020 Match 7, CSK vs DC preview: Ashwin's shoulder niggle worries Delhi
Top players to playing 11: Know about Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2020
IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details
IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP highlights: Delhi beats Punjab in Super Over thriller
IPL 2020: Check Chennai Super Kings full schedule, match timings, venue
-
Ahead of its second clash in 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has said stats might not give a clear picture in IPL 2020. Kaif said that DC squad has been changed from last season and the conditions in UAE, where the tournament is taking place this year, are totally different.
In IPL 2019, Delhi failed to win against CSK in both home and away fixture.
Talking about Delhi Capitals' record against CSK in a virtual press conference, he said, "IPL is totally different now and stats might not give you the best story that's why conditions needed to be assessed."
"All teams are strong and it is an early phase but personally 3-4 days’ break was good for us as we got the chance to see conditions in Dubai and talk to players, so I believe we will get benefit from that," he said.
"Some might perform early; some may take time. We have a different Delhi Capitals now as we have some new players in the squad," he added.
Check 2020 IPL latest news
Ashwin injury update
Giving an update on R Ashwin, who sustained a shoulder injury in Delhi Capitals first match against Kings XI Punjab, Kaif said the off spinner is going for practice and they are monitoring him, adding that Amit Mishra might be included in the playing 11 just in case Ashwin's recovery takes time.
“It's unlikely that he will return for the time being, although there's no update on the severity of his injury,” he further said.
Check IPL points table and team standings here
Ishant Sharma injury update
Kaif also updated on pacer Ishant Sharma’s injury who was ruled out of DC’s opening match against KXIP due to back spasms.
"Ishant had gone to the ground yesterday, he didn't bowl and is under observation, physio is keeping close eye. We have practice in the evening today and we will take a call (on his inclusion) after that," he said.
Commenting on the dew and ground conditions, Kaif said chances of soft tissue injuries are high because players are not used to sand-based grounds
"Training sessions are about batting, bowling and fielding but the intensity is not as much as it is during a match, hence the fielding will be difficult," he said.
Inclusion of Rahane in DC playing 11
Talking about the opening pair and inclusion of Ajinkya Rahane, he said Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan played well in the last season of IPL and the team may remain the same for a couple of matches.
"We didn't play our best in the first game (against KXIP) but now we had days off so we could plan things. Rahane is fantastic but we wanna stick to the same team for a couple of matches," he said.
CSK vs DC preview
Marcus Stoinis could be used as floater
He also added that Marcus Stoinis may also get a chance at the top. "He is experienced and part of Australia national side for some time now. We need someone like him if the situation demands," he said.
Dew factor in IPL 2020
Asked about the dew factor and the impact on fielding, he said dew is there but it's not much at the moment and it may take a while for players to adjust to the conditions.
"When we came here about a month back, there wasn't much dew, in the last 8-10 days we have seen it more, especially around 7-8 pm. It gets difficult for fielders as the ball gets wet and heavy. So we have to see players don't get injured," he said
Kaif on average total in UAE
Kaif said 160-170 will be a par score in Dubai and Abu Dhabi but in Sharjah the ground is small so the par score should be more.
"Soon, you may see high scoring matches too," he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor