CSK vs DC: Playing 11 to Ashwin's injury; here's what Mohammad Kaif said

Ahead of its second clash in 13th edition of (IPL 2020) against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals' assistant coach has said stats might not give a clear picture in Kaif said that DC squad has been changed from last season and the conditions in UAE, where the tournament is taking place this year, are totally different.



In IPL 2019, Delhi failed to win against CSK in both home and away fixture.



Talking about Delhi Capitals' record against CSK in a virtual press conference, he said, "IPL is totally different now and stats might not give you the best story that's why conditions needed to be assessed."



"All teams are strong and it is an early phase but personally 3-4 days’ break was good for us as we got the chance to see conditions in Dubai and talk to players, so I believe we will get benefit from that," he said.



"Some might perform early; some may take time. We have a different now as we have some new players in the squad," he added.



Giving an update on R Ashwin, who sustained a shoulder injury in first match against Kings XI Punjab, Kaif said the off spinner is going for practice and they are monitoring him, adding that Amit Mishra might be included in the playing 11 just in case Ashwin's recovery takes time.



“It's unlikely that he will return for the time being, although there's no update on the severity of his injury,” he further said.



DC playing 11 predictions: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar patel, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma/Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje/Chris Woakes

Kaif also updated on pacer Ishant Sharma’s injury who was ruled out of DC’s opening match against KXIP due to back spasms."Ishant had gone to the ground yesterday, he didn't bowl and is under observation, physio is keeping close eye. We have practice in the evening today and we will take a call (on his inclusion) after that," he said.Commenting on the dew and ground conditions, Kaif said chances of soft tissue injuries are high because players are not used to sand-based grounds"Training sessions are about batting, bowling and fielding but the intensity is not as much as it is during a match, hence the fielding will be difficult," he said.Talking about the opening pair and inclusion of Ajinkya Rahane, he said Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan played well in the last season of IPL and the team may remain the same for a couple of matches."We didn't play our best in the first game (against KXIP) but now we had days off so we could plan things. Rahane is fantastic but we wanna stick to the same team for a couple of matches," he said.He also added that may also get a chance at the top. "He is experienced and part of Australia national side for some time now. We need someone like him if the situation demands," he said.Asked about the dew factor and the impact on fielding, he said dew is there but it's not much at the moment and it may take a while for players to adjust to the conditions."When we came here about a month back, there wasn't much dew, in the last 8-10 days we have seen it more, especially around 7-8 pm. It gets difficult for fielders as the ball gets wet and heavy. So we have to see players don't get injured," he saidKaif said 160-170 will be a par score in Dubai and Abu Dhabi but in Sharjah the ground is small so the par score should be more."Soon, you may see high scoring matches too," he added.