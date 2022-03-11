CWC 2022 IND W vs WI W: Toss, India and West Indies Playing 11 prediction

After a crushing 62 run defeat to hosts New Zealand in their previous game, the Indian Women's team is now balanced with one big win and one big loss in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign so far. It is with this premise that they will enter the third match which is against West Indies.

The Caribbean team has so far proven to be a giant killer in this tournament, beating home favourites New Zealand and defending champions England in their first two games. Thus women in blue cannot afford to bat an eyelid in this crucial encounter. The match would begin at 06:30 am IST which is 1400 hrs Local time at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, Waikato.

CWC 2022 India Women vs West Indies Women Toss Timing

Cricket World Cup match today will begin at 06:30 am IST and 1400 hrs Local New Zealand time. Thus the toss between the India Women captain Mithali Raj and West Indies Women captain Stephanie Taylor would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, India Women vs New Zealand Women toss would take place at 06:00 am IST and 1330 hrs Local time.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India Women and West Indies Women World Cup match would look like

The Indian team can bring back Shafali Verma because they need an explosive start at the top which they have lacked in both their games against Pakistan as well as New Zealand. No doubt Yastika Bhatia is a good choice, but her style of batting is similar to Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj and hence she would be unable to find a place in this team till those two stays in the India Playing 11.

If we talk about West Indies, they have not had to do many changes as someone or the other has been able to put up their hand and win the game for them in this World Cup so far. Hence for this game, it would be hard for them to make any changes in the Playing 11 that played the match against England

India Women Predicted Playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana/ Poonam Yadav

West Indies Women Predicted Playing 11

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

India Women Squad CWC 2022

Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-capt) Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Travelling reserves: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur

West Indies Women Squad CWC 2022

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams, Cherry Ann Fraser