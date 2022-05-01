DC vs LSG: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 45

-
ALSO READ
PBKS vs LSG: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 42
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Toss Timing, predicted Playing 11 details of Match 12
LSG vs DC: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 15
RR vs LSG: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 20
MI vs LSG: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 26
-
The Delhi Capitals will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in a North Indian derby at the Wankhede Stadium. Both the team are coming on the back of wins and would dearly love to get another to try and boost their chances of qualifying for the Playoffs.
Therefore it is important to know how the teams shape up before this game and the players that will be part of the Playing 11.
Here's how the Playing 11 of DC and LSG would look like
Both the Playing 11s look settled and hence there seems to be no issue as to why they should be changed unless there are any injury concerns. It is a given that Lalit Yadav for Delhi Capitals and Ayush Badoni for the Lucknow Super Giants haven’t really played well since their initial match heroics, but the fact that they add variety to their Playing 11 with their all-round approach makes them an integral part of the Playing 11.
DC Predicted Playing 11
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya
LSG Predicted Playing 11
Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Toss Timing and Details
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Delhi captain Rishabh Pant and Lucknow Skipper KL Rahul would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the DC vs LSG toss in today’s match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 0930 hrs GMT.
DC IPL 2022 Squad
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
LSG IPL 2022 Squad
Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor