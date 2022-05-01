DC vs LSG: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 45

The will be taking on in a North Indian derby at the Wankhede Stadium. Both the team are coming on the back of wins and would dearly love to get another to try and boost their chances of qualifying for the Playoffs.

Therefore it is important to know how the teams shape up before this game and the players that will be part of the Playing 11.

Here's how the Playing 11 of DC and LSG would look like

Both the Playing 11s look settled and hence there seems to be no issue as to why they should be changed unless there are any injury concerns. It is a given that Lalit Yadav for and Ayush Badoni for the haven’t really played well since their initial match heroics, but the fact that they add variety to their Playing 11 with their all-round approach makes them an integral part of the Playing 11.

DC Predicted Playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, (c/wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

LSG Predicted Playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing and Details

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Delhi captain and Lucknow Skipper would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the DC vs LSG toss in today’s match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 0930 hrs GMT.

DC IPL 2022 Squad

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

LSG IPL 2022 Squad

Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav