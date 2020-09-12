Disney-Star gives digital push to IPL 2020; high tune-ins expected

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates. And broadcaster Disney-Star is pulling out all the stops to ensure it remains top of mind for viewers in India, who are confined to their homes because of the surging Covid-19 cases.

This is the first time that the IPL will coincide with the festive season, implying that companies have a big platform to park their advertising money between September and November. But the T20 tournament will also clash with other high-impact properties such as Bigg Boss and Kaun Banega ...