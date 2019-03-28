JUST IN
Mankading row: Don't see need for anyone to be doing it, says Trent Boult

the New Zealand pacer said his team is in good spirit after a winning start this season

Erick Massey  |  New Delhi 

Trent Boult
Trent Boult behind the wickets at a promotional event in Delhi

Delhi Capitals pacer Trent Boult has a view about Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin’s dismissal of Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Butler on Tuesday: chuck the controversy and move on.

"Pretty interesting to say it happened, I think IPL tournament is itself so exciting, with amazing cricket being played and best of the best are on show in the tournament, so, we should stick to cricket in the right spirits," he said on Thursday about the dismissal known in the game as Mankading.

"I don't really see too much need for anyone to be doing that (mankading) but I'm sure we can put this behind us."

Asked if it was in the right spirit of the game, the New Zealander said, "It was in the rules--I'm not too sure if there are many concerns about it but they are just one of those things (sic)."

Boult, who was speaking in the sidelines of a promotional event, said his team is in good spirit after a winning start this season.

Ashwin cut short his bowling stance and dislodged the bails at the non-striker's end to run out Buttler, who had stepped out of the crease, without giving him any warning in 13th over of the IPL match. The third umpire declared Buttler out.
First Published: Thu, March 28 2019. 18:16 IST

