Mankading row: Don't see need for anyone to be doing it, says Trent Boult

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2019: What is Mankading? Why Buttler's dismissal by Ashwin sparked row
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP preview: Steve Smith may make sparkling comeback today
IPL 2019 Match 4 highlights: KXIP win by 14 runs; Ashwin sparks controversy
IPL 2019 auction: Here is the full player list of all eight franchises
IPL 2019 Match 6 highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI by 28 runs
-
Delhi Capitals pacer Trent Boult has a view about Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin’s dismissal of Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Butler on Tuesday: chuck the controversy and move on.
"Pretty interesting to say it happened, I think IPL tournament is itself so exciting, with amazing cricket being played and best of the best are on show in the tournament, so, we should stick to cricket in the right spirits," he said on Thursday about the dismissal known in the game as Mankading.
"I don't really see too much need for anyone to be doing that (mankading) but I'm sure we can put this behind us."
Asked if it was in the right spirit of the game, the New Zealander said, "It was in the rules--I'm not too sure if there are many concerns about it but they are just one of those things (sic)."
Boult, who was speaking in the sidelines of a promotional event, said his team is in good spirit after a winning start this season.
Ashwin cut short his bowling stance and dislodged the bails at the non-striker's end to run out Buttler, who had stepped out of the crease, without giving him any warning in 13th over of the IPL match. The third umpire declared Buttler out.