JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Football » News

IND vs AUS: India fields two debutants in a Test for first time in 7 years
Business Standard

East Bengal vs Chennaiyin: Can Fowler's team secure first ISL win today?

The last two games have seen the Bengal side play better football, and in the match against Kerala, it was the injury time goal by Jeakson Singh that denied them their first three points

Topics
Indian Super League | football | sports

Arindam Roy  |  New Delhi 

East Bengal vs Chennaiyin: Can Fowler’s team secure first ISL win today?
SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC match will start at 7:30 PM IST

After a much needed two-day Christmas break, SC East Bengal will take on in-form two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC in the Hero Indian Super League today. Robbie Fowler’s side is yet to grab three full points in Hero ISL 2020-21. The Kolkata giant is languishing at the bottom of the table with 2 draws and 4 losses. Despite having just 2 points after 6 games, Fowler is hopeful.

“…The motivation is there. I have said it before we are not a million miles away. Okay, we have not won a game; we have lost one in (last) three games now. The tide is turning. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later. Everyone here is 120% behind me in terms of what we are trying to achieve,” Fowler said.

Fowler has reasons to be positive. The last two games have seen the Bengal side play better football, and in the match against Kerala, it was the injury time goal by Jeakson Singh that denied them their first three points.

Indian players' performances have been disappointing for the team and if reports are to be believed, 9 Indian players will be shown the door in the January transfer window. According to reports, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, CK Vineeth, Abhishek Ambekar, Balwant Singh, Gurtej Singh, Rafique Ali Sardar, Samad Ali Mallick, Abhishek Ambekar, Mohammed Irshad and Anil Chavan are the nine players who will be loaned out.

East Bengal will be depending on its foreign recruits, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Scott Neville, and Matti Steinmann for the first three points of the season on Saturday.

Chennaiyin defeated FC Goa in the previous match and is the clear favourite to win the match. However, the Marina Machans did not have a start to the season they would have liked. In the 6 matches they have played till now, the team has only managed two victories. With their star player Rafael Crivellaro getting back to form, head coach Csaba Laszlo will be under pressure to deliver a victory.

SC East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Sankar Roy, Mirshad Michu, Rafique Ali

Defenders: Samad Mallick, Abhishek Ambekar, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Mohamed Irshad, Gurtej Singh, N Rohen Singh, Lalramchullova, Rana Gharami, Anil Chawan

Midfielders: Sehnaj Singh, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Wahengbam Luwang, Bikash Jairu, Yumnam Singh, Surchandra Singh, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Rafique, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Milan Singh, Haobam Singh

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Revanth BY, Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra

Defenders: Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Remi, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab, Deepak Tangri

Midfielders: Fatkhulo Fatkhuloev, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Abhijit Sarkar, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Germanpreet Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Edwin Vanspaul

Forwards: Jakub Sylvestr, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves

Live broadcast details

SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC match will start at 7:30 PM IST

The match will be live on Star Sports Network. Online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV

Venue: Tilak Maidan

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, December 26 2020. 13:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY