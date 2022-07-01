ENG vs IND 5th Test: Pitch Report and Weather Update of Edgbaston Stadium

The Indian team will be pumped to deliver once again as they take on England in England for the fifth and final Test of the five-match series that was supposed to be finished in 2021 itself. This rescheduled Test will also mark the start of India’s England tour which was basically scheduled for limited-overs only.

The pitch for England vs India 5th Test will be bowling friendly and so will be the weather thanks to the overcast conditions.

ENG vs IND 5th Test Pitch Report

The pitches in England, especially in Test have always supported swing fast bowling and this one at Edgbaston seems to be no different either. Of the last 10 games that have taken place at this ground, eight have given results while two have been closely fought draws. Thus, another result-oriented wicket is expected for this game.

ENG vs IND 5th Test Edgbaston Weather Report

Rain showers will surely disturb the play as light rain is expected between 10 am to 11 am, local time, which also marks the start of the game. A similar drizzle is also expected at around 02:00 pm local time as well. Hence the first day of the fifth England vs India Test will remain a bit disturbed due to rain, while the temperatures will remain pleasant at below 20 degrees Celcius.

ENG vs IND 5th Test Live Streaming

The fifth Test match would start at 03:00 pm IST at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom. This match between India and England can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.

When and Where would the ENG vs IND 5th Test Match occur?

The fifth Test match between India and England would begin at 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time and 09:30 am GMT on July 01, 2022, at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Where can people watch England vs India 5th Test Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Jasprit Bumrah lead India for the first time as the Indian team takes on Ben Stokes’ England in the fifth Test which is a rescheduled affair from the five-match Test series from 2021. This match can be viewed Live and Exclusive on Sony Ten Sports on Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s match can be Live Streamed on Sony LIV and its website