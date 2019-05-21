England pick Jofra Archer in the 15-member squad for upcoming World Cup

England have included right-arm pacer Jofra in the 15-member squad for the upcoming set to begin from May 30.

Archer, who was on stand-by and on trial in the just-concluded ODI series against Pakistan which England won 4-0, comes in in place of left-arm fast bowler David Willey, said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a media release. England have also recalled spin-bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson in place of Joe Denly.

had been excluded from the preliminary 15-man squad that had been named last month to meet the ICC's first deadline requirement.

The 24-year-old played three ODIs - one against Ireland, two against Pakistan - and impressed everyone with his ability to consistently bowl at 140 kmph.

James Vince is also included in the squad after a successful ODI series against Pakistan. Vince will repalce Alex Hales, who was suspended from all squads following a failed drug test.

England will begin their campaign in the tournament opener against South Africa on May 30.

Squad: (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood