England pick Jofra Archer in the 15-member squad for upcoming World Cup

England have included right-arm pacer Jofra Archer in the 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup set to begin from May 30.
Archer, who was on stand-by and on trial in the just-concluded ODI series against Pakistan which England won 4-0, comes in in place of left-arm fast bowler David Willey, said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a media release. England have also recalled spin-bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson in place of Joe Denly.
Archer had been excluded from the preliminary 15-man squad that had been named last month to meet the ICC's first deadline requirement.
The 24-year-old played three ODIs - one against Ireland, two against Pakistan - and impressed everyone with his ability to consistently bowl at 140 kmph.
James Vince is also included in the squad after a successful ODI series against Pakistan. Vince will repalce Alex Hales, who was suspended from all squads following a failed drug test.
England will begin their World Cup campaign in the tournament opener against South Africa on May 30.
Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood