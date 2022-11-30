LATEST NEWS
Fifa World Cup Day 10: England win 3-0, USA squeeze IRN to head to last 16
Eye on the ball & on players, tech takes centre stage at Qatar World Cup

From video assistant referees to match ball that sends signals to FIFA officials

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Qatar World Cup | football

Sarthak Choudhury  |  New Delhi 

The technology was first used in Russia 2018 but has been developed to a point where cameras in the stadium can track 29 data points across a playerâ€™s body

Cristiano Ronaldo has been at the centre of the footballing pitch and the footballing world for the past two weeks now. On Monday night, he was under the spotlight again, but not in the same way he's been over the past two decades. Even as the Portuguese team gathered around Ronaldo to celebrate its first goal, the referee awarded the goal to Bruno Fernandes, whose cross Ronaldo seemed to have headed home. Later, Adidas, the company that made the ball, and FIFA confirmed that Ronaldo didn’t make any contact with the ball.

Read our full coverage on FIFA World Cup 2022

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 09:23 IST

