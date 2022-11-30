Eye on the ball & on players, tech takes centre stage at Qatar World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has been at the centre of the footballing pitch and the footballing world for the past two weeks now. On Monday night, he was under the spotlight again, but not in the same way he's been over the past two decades. Even as the Portuguese team gathered around Ronaldo to celebrate its first goal, the referee awarded the goal to Bruno Fernandes, whose cross Ronaldo seemed to have headed home. Later, Adidas, the company that made the ball, and FIFA confirmed that Ronaldo didn’t make any contact with the ball.