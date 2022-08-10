FIFA likely to start Qatar World Cup 2022 a day earlier; find out why

-
ALSO READ
Byju's announced as an official sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
Ukraine crisis: In the Russian offensive, sports is another casualty
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
Gaming studio Bombay Play raises $7 mn in Series A funding led by Kalaari
-
The World Cup in Qatar could start one day earlier than scheduled with the football federation looking at a plan to let the host nation play Ecuador on November 20, an AP report said on Wednesday.
FIFA World Cup 2022 was slated to begin on November 21, 2022, till December 18, 2022.
The decision, which is to be made by a committee comprising of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the heads of the six continental soccer bodies, is expected to give a final decision in the next couple of days, the report added.
The proposal to let Qatar play against Ecuador on November 20 has been backed by Qatari officials and South American soccer body CONMEBOL.
The first match, was to take place between the Netherlands and Senegal on November 21, 2022, with Qatar vs Ecuador six hours later.
According to New York Times report, the federation said, "The FIFA administration has assessed the commercial and legal implications of the proposal — including the impact on contractual commitments across media rights, sponsorship, and ticketing and hospitality — as well as the impact on travelling fans, and has determined that any risk is sufficiently outweighed by the value and benefits of the proposals.”
What makes the Qatar World Cup unique is the fact that this is the first time in the 92-year history of the tournament that it will be played outside the traditional northern hemisphere summer. The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup will be the first to be organised in an Arab country.
If FIFA agrees to the proposal, the impact of the move will be evident to the viewers and players of Ecuador alike. While the overseas ticket holders will have to bring a change in their travel and hotel bookings, players competing against Qatar in the first match will have one less day to travel and prepare.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor