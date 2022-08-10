FIFA likely to start Qatar World Cup 2022 a day earlier; find out why

The World Cup in could start one day earlier than scheduled with the federation looking at a plan to let the host nation play Ecuador on November 20, an AP report said on Wednesday.

FIFA World Cup 2022 was slated to begin on November 21, 2022, till December 18, 2022.

The decision, which is to be made by a committee comprising of president Gianni Infantino and the heads of the six continental soccer bodies, is expected to give a final decision in the next couple of days, the report added.

The proposal to let play against Ecuador on November 20 has been backed by Qatari officials and South American soccer body CONMEBOL.

The first match, was to take place between the Netherlands and Senegal on November 21, 2022, with vs Ecuador six hours later.

According to New York Times report, the federation said, "The FIFA administration has assessed the commercial and legal implications of the proposal — including the impact on contractual commitments across media rights, sponsorship, and ticketing and hospitality — as well as the impact on travelling fans, and has determined that any risk is sufficiently outweighed by the value and benefits of the proposals.”

What makes the unique is the fact that this is the first time in the 92-year history of the tournament that it will be played outside the traditional northern hemisphere summer. The 22nd edition of the World Cup will be the first to be organised in an Arab country.

If agrees to the proposal, the impact of the move will be evident to the viewers and players of Ecuador alike. While the overseas ticket holders will have to bring a change in their travel and hotel bookings, players competing against Qatar in the first match will have one less day to travel and prepare.