Fifa World Cup 2018: Here are the odds Argentina will get to knockout stage

played one of the worst games in their recent history as go to the knock-out stages with a hammering 3-0 win at the Nizhny Novgorod Arena on Thursday. The ageing squad never actually woke up from their deep slumber as the likes of Rebic, Modric and Rakitic hammered away three goals into the back of the Argentine net.

A curiously lifeless and uninspired Argentine display was capped off by Caballero's mistake when he somehow managed to chip the ball just a few yards to Croatia's Rebic, following a Gabriel Mercado backpass.

The Group D defeat means have just one point from two games, which indicates that they will probably have to beat Nigeria in their last game and hope other results to go in their way to avoid elimination. The result left Argentinian fans in tears inside the Nizhny Novgorod stadium, while Diego Maradona watched from the stands in utter disbelief.

The 3-0 humiliation leaves the Argentinians facing an ignominious repeat of their 2002 campaign when they also went out at the group stage after being tipped as possible World Cup winners.

have gone to the knock-out stages with 6 points. The next spot is up for taking.

Now, here are the chances of Argentina:



Iceland vs Nigeria has to end with a draw or Nigeria winning the match and Iceland vs have to end with a tie. If Iceland wins with a low margin against Nigeria, they will have to lose the match against Croatia with a margin of 3-0 or more. Argentina have to win big against Nigeria with a margin of 3-0 or more.

All three of those things happening will allow Argentina to advance.

If Iceland beats Nigeria, there is still an outside chance that Argentina could sneak into the knock-out stage, but for that to happen, Argentina will have to beat Nigeria and then Iceland will have to lose against Croatia, and then it would come down to a tiebreaker, since both teams would be on four points.

Goal difference would decide it at that point, and if goal difference is the same, then it will go to yellow cards, of which Argentina has more than a few.

If none of the above happens, Argentina will be eliminated.

The calculation is complicated and Argentina's chances look bleak, given the form of Iceland in recent times. The tiny nation of 334,000 people have also beaten Croatia on their way to the World Cup Final stage but the Argentine fans should have their fingers crossed and pray for the results to go their way if they want to see playing in the latter stages of 2018.