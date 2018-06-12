Spain Manager Lopetegui to take over Real Madrid after Zidane's departure

-
Real Madrid CF announce that current Spain National Team coach Julen Lopetegui will be the coach of the first team during the next three seasons. Julen Lopetegui will join the club after Spain’s participation in the World Cup 2018, after two years leading the national team.
Lopetegui will replace Zinedine Zidane, who unexpectedly stood down at the end of the season.
Julen Lopetegui will become Real Madrid manager after the Fifa World Cup 2018. He has previously managed U19, U20, U21 and senior Spain sides. Julen Lopetegui has not lost any of his first 20 games for Spain by winning 14 and 6 draws, the second best unbeaten start of any manager, being currently the side on the longest unbeaten run heading into the World Cup. He has been former Real Madrid Castilla manager and player.