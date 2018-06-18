Fifa World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts to Germany's shock loss against Mexico

-
Defending champions Germany crashed to the first defeat in their opening game of a World Cup since 1982 as Hirving Lozano's clinical finish earned Mexico a shock 1-0 victory at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium today.
Lozano struck the winner on 35 minutes after a blistering counter-attack at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow as Mexico beat Germany for just the second time in history.
Although the Germans took 23 shots none of them really looked like going in. The Germans also had no answer to Mexico's counter-attacking football which condemned them to a 0-1 loss. The Mexicans would have scored much more had they been more clinical in the final third.
Germany's loss was the first upset of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and, as was expected, it lit up the internet. Here are the best reactions:
After Germany vs Mexico pic.twitter.com/UTRv0PM5Y4— illusigram (@illusigram) June 17 2018
German newspaper today:— Nadia (@NadiaShah24) June 17 2018
"Sorry Mexico, today we build the wall"
Karma's:
México beat Germany in the WorldCup GERMEX 0-1 pic.twitter.com/jPLFkT7WG0
WorldCup Sane watching Germany lose earlier pic.twitter.com/OIFBcwCIaJ— Phosa Thando KaHlatswayo (@kahlatshwayo) June 17 2018
Twitter was on after Germany's shocking loss to Mexico. WorldCup https://t.co/OWlNplLxkl pic.twitter.com/AdFZJQRtsn— theScore (@theScore) June 17 2018
Mexico vs Germany today in the World Cup pic.twitter.com/EqOTFkmdBz— Jacqueline Morris (@jcquelinemorris) June 17 2018
Germany trying to score against Ochoa and Mexico defence GERMEX WorldCup pic.twitter.com/s31Em858qN— Kyama (@Elijahkyama) June 17 2018