Fifa World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts to Germany's shock loss against Mexico

From Donald Trump's 'the wall' to Sane's axing from the World Cup team, Twitterati took shot at everything after Germany's loss.

BS Web Team 

Photo: Reuters
Germany vs Mexico (Photo: Reuters)

Defending champions Germany crashed to the first defeat in their opening game of a World Cup since 1982 as Hirving Lozano's clinical finish earned Mexico a shock 1-0 victory at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium today.

Lozano struck the winner on 35 minutes after a blistering counter-attack at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow as Mexico beat Germany for just the second time in history.

Although the Germans took 23 shots none of them really looked like going in. The Germans also had no answer to Mexico's counter-attacking football which condemned them to a 0-1 loss. The Mexicans would have scored much more had they been more clinical in the final third.

Germany's loss was the first upset of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and, as was expected, it lit up the internet. Here are the best reactions:
First Published: Mon, June 18 2018. 00:45 IST

