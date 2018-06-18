Fifa World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts to Germany's shock loss against Mexico

Defending champions crashed to the first defeat in their opening game of a World Cup since 1982 as Hirving Lozano's clinical finish earned a shock 1-0 victory at Moscow's today.

Lozano struck the winner on 35 minutes after a blistering counter-attack at the in Moscow as beat for just the second time in history.

Although the Germans took 23 shots none of them really looked like going in. The Germans also had no answer to Mexico's counter-attacking football which condemned them to a 0-1 loss. The Mexicans would have scored much more had they been more clinical in the final third.

Germany's loss was the first upset of and, as was expected, it lit up the internet. Here are the best reactions:







German newspaper today:

"Sorry Mexico, today we build the wall"



Karma's:

México beat Germany in the WorldCup GERMEX 0-1 pic.twitter.com/jPLFkT7WG0 — Nadia (@NadiaShah24) June 17 2018

WorldCup Sane watching Germany lose earlier pic.twitter.com/OIFBcwCIaJ — Phosa Thando KaHlatswayo (@kahlatshwayo) June 17 2018

Mexico vs Germany today in the World Cup pic.twitter.com/EqOTFkmdBz — Jacqueline Morris (@jcquelinemorris) June 17 2018