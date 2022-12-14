Fifa World Cup 2022: Defending champs France to take on Morocco tonight

Defending champions France will clash with Morocco in today's second semi-final of the 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Morocco will be the first African country to ever play a semi-final at the .

Different strengths

In the 2022 Fifa World Cup, France scored 11 goals, among the highest in the tournament. It boasts of a young and effective attack with Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele.

On the other hand, Morocco has conceded only one goal till now, which was an own goal in their 2-1 win over Canada. So far, Portugal, Spain, Belgium and Croatia have failed to breach their defence.

Morocco mainly focuses on the counter-attack, with Hakim Ziyech and Sofiane Boufal sending crosses inside the box to Youssef En-Nesyri.

The match will be a clash of different styles of gameplay.

Injuries

Both teams have a high number of injured players.

France's Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema are not available for the tournament. Centre-back Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot sat out of the training session on December 13 due to illness.

Morocco, on the other hand, has seen some injuries in high-intensity games against Spain and Portugal.

Unprecedented results expected

If France goes to the finals and lifts the trophy, it will become the only team to win the World Cup twice in a row.

If Morocco goes to the final, it will become the first African country to reach there.

Both teams are high on confidence. France has a deep lineup to depend upon with names like Camavinga and Muani. At the same time, Morocco has defeated two tournament favourites, Spain and Portugal, to reach the semi-finals.

For both teams, today's match will be crucial. The winner will meet Argentina in the final match on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

Semi-final Details

Match- Semi-Final- 2

Venue- Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar

Teams- France and Morocco

Date and Time: December 15, 12:30 am (IST)

Where to watch