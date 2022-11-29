Fifa World Cup 2022 Live Score: Netherlands vs Qatar, Senegal vs Ecuador
Fifa World Cup 2022 Qatar, Live Updates: In the last round of group games, to make sure that no team has an undue advantage over the other, all matches of one group are played at the same time
Netherlands Football Team fans before the crucial Netherlands vs Qatar Fifa World Cup 2022 Live. Photo: @OnsOranje
The Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar is now entering a phase where the decision of which teams will enter the Round of 16 as well as which teams will finish where in their groups, will be decided. Thus, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Group A and B will finish their matches. While both Group A matches will be played at 08:30 pm IST, the group B games will begin at 12:30 am IST.
Ecuador vs Senegal
It is the most exciting game of the day as the Senegalese kept their chances of making it to the Round of 16 alive after an emphatic 3-1 victory over hosts Qatar in their last game. On the other hand, Ecuador showed their superb defending skills against the Dutch and held them to a 1-1 draw. While Senegal will be needing a win to move to the Round of 16, even a draw will take Ecuador home. This game will take place at Khalifa International Stadium.
Netherlands vs Qatar
In a simultaneous game at the Al Bayt Stadium, the Netherlands will play hosts Qatar in their final encounter. The Dutch need a draw at the least to make sure they move ahead. Even a loss could take them ahead, but only if Senegal lose as well.
The goal difference of the Netherlands is better than Senegal and they are one point ahead of them as well. Even if Ecuador vs Senegal game finishes in a draw, the Netherlands will go through. It is only when the situation becomes, ‘The Netherlands lose and Senegal win’ that the chances of Dutch qualification to the Round of 16 get in danger.
Qatar have nothing to gain from this game apart from a historic World Cup win. They cannot qualify themselves but can stop the Netherlands from getting there.
Fifa World Cup Live Updates: Catch all the updates from two simultaneous games i.e. Ecuador vs Senegal and Netherlands vs Qatar at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here
