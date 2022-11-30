- Indian markets log new highs even as global peers stare at losses
- Fifa World Cup Qatar, Live Score: Australia vs Denmark, Tunisia vs France
- Gland Pharma stock seen underperforming after acquiring France's Cenexi
- Most Indian organisations plan raising AI investment this year: Report
- 50% subscriptions in India to be 5G by 2028: Ericsson Mobility report
Fifa World Cup Live Score: Must win for Denmark vs AUS, France face Tunisia
Fifa World Cup 2022 Live Updates: It is going to be yet another day of simultaneous games in the World Cup as Group D teams France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia play their last group stage games
Topics
FIFA World Cup | FIFA World Cup 2022 | Qatar World Cup 2022
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Denmark football team face Australia in Fifa World Cup 2022. Photo: @DBUfodbold
Fifa World Cup Live Score: AUS vs DEN, FRA vs TUN
Group D will have its last set of games and the only team that will go in along with France to the Round of 16 will also be decided post these two simultaneous games. While France will play Tunisia, Australia will take on Denmark.
Group D will have its last set of games and the only team that will go in along with France to the Round of 16 will also be decided post these two simultaneous games. While France will play Tunisia, Australia will take on Denmark.
Australia vs Denmark
It is awinner takes it all in the Group D clash between Australia and Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. While Denmark lost to France 1-2 in their last game, Australia slides past Tunisia with a solitary goal to take their tally to three points. Now, even a draw will take Australia to the Round of 16, but the same can’t be said for Denmark who only have one point on the board.
In a scenario where both Denmark and Tunisia manage to win their games, it will come down to Goal Difference. While it is highly unlikely that the African nation will be able to shock France, but if it does, it will have to do with more than just one goal as they are behind Denmark in terms of goals scored.
France vs Tunisia
France, the defending champions are already through with back-to-back wins vs Australia and Denmark. But they won’t settle for anything less than a win against Tunisia when they play the African nation at the Education City Stadium. They will be looking to enter the Round of 16 as firm favourites.
Tunisia on the other hand looked in both their games and were unlucky to lose the second one. The only way they can reach ahead in the World Cup is by winning against France and hoping that Australia and Denmark play a draw. If it is not a draw between the two, then Denmark must win by not more than one goal. In such a case, Tunisia would have to win against France by more than two goals.
Fifa World Cup Live Score and Updates: Catch all updates from two simultaneous Group D games i.e. Australia vs Denmark and France vs Tunisia at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More