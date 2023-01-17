- SBI estimates India's FY23 fiscal deficit at Rs 17.5 trn, FY24 Rs 17.95 trn
- 'Have learnt our lesson, want peace with India': Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif
- Covid safety rules increased unruly passenger behavior on flights: Data
- PepsiCo plans to expand operation in Hyderabad, to add 1,200 workers
- Sugar mills enter into contract to export 5.5 mn tonne of sweetener
- Network18 posts Rs 76.8 mn net loss in December quarter amid ad slowdown
- BoI's Q3 net profit rises 12% YoY to Rs 1,151 cr on improvement in NIM
- Green Hydrogen Mission to help India meet net-zero targets: Experts
- Federal Bank declines 5% on profit booking post strong Q3FY23
Korea vs Japan Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2023: Its a fight for 3rd place
Korea vs Japan Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Two Group B matches take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Firstly, Korea takes on Japan while Germany will play Belgium in the second
Topics
Hockey World Cup | South Korea | Japan
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Korea vs Japan Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2023. Photo: Twitter/ The Hockey India
The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup has now reached Day 5 of its caravan and today, there are two games in store for the audiences at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. While in the first game, which will begin at 05:00 pm IST, Korea will face co-Asians Japan, two heavyweights of hockey, Germany and Belgium will fight it out in the second game which begins at 07:00 pm IST.
Korea vs Japan: The fight for third place
It is very evident that Korea and Japan will be fighting for the third position and a chance to get into the cross-overs. Teams finishing third in their group will go the cross-overs while the fourth-placed side will head home straight away.
Korea were defeated 0-5 by Belgium in their opener while Japan faced a less humiliating 0-3 loss against Germany. Therefore the winner of this game would most likely finish third in the group as neither Korea are strong enough to beat Germany, nor Japan to beat Belgium.
Germany vs Belgium: Battle for the quarterfinal
The second game, between Germany and Belgium, would be a fight for the quarterfinal as the winner will most likely top the group and march straight into the quarterfinal as per the rules of the World Cup. Both Germany and Belgium have won their opening matches with the Belgians being ultra-aggressive. The two teams will therefore go all out in this game with a nothing to lose attitude to try and claim all-important first place.
Korea vs Japan Hockey World Cup Live Updates: Catch all the updates from this Group B game below
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh