Korea vs Germany Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Belgium lead Japan 7-1 in Q4
Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Get all the Updates from the last day of the group stages of the Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup as Korea play Germany in the final group game
Belgium and Germany in action at Hockey World Cup 2023. Photo: Twitter/The Hockey India
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, Day 8 Live
The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup has reached its final day of the group stages and thereafter the knockouts will begin. So far England and Netherlands have made their way to the quarterfinal while India, Malaysia, New Zealand and Spain have got into the cross-overs which will give them a chance to get into the quarterfinals.
On the last day of the group stage, Australia, Argentina, France and South Africa would be in action in Group A while Belgium, Germany, Korea and Japan would be in action in Group B.
In the day games of Group A, France surprised all by playing a draw against 2016 Olympics Gold medalist Argentina. It was very amusing given that France were beaten 8-0 by Australia and Argentina led Australia 3-2 for the most part of the game before settling for a 3-3 draw.
In another game, Australia thrashed South Africa 9-2 and sent the African nation out of the medal reckoning.
Later on in the evening, Belgium play France and Germany play Korea to determine which of the two will get into the quarterfinal directly and which team would have to play the crossovers.
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, Day 8 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the games of Group A and B game below
