Ajit Wadekar, who taught India to win overseas, dies at 77; India mourns

Former team captain Ajit Wadekar, who led India to maiden in England and West Indies, died at the age of 77, at the in South Mumbai on Wednesday, after suffering prolonged illness.

The aggressive batsman left an indelible mark on despite making a mere 37 Test appearances. He led India to triumphs in England and the West Indies in 1971. Wadekar also served as India's manager in the 1990s when Mohammed Azharuddin was the captain. He later went on to become the chairman of selectors as well.

He is survived by his wife Rekha, two sons, and a daughter.

as captain in 1971

In 1971, Wadekar was appointed the captain of national cricket team after Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi opted out of the West Indies tour. He led the side that included players like youngster Sunil Gavaskar, Farokh Engineer, Gundappa Viswanath and the Indian spin quartet of Bishen Singh Bedi, E A S Prasanna, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, and Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan.

Under the captaincy of Wadekar, Dilip Sardesai and debutant excelled with the bat and India went on to beat Sir Garifield Sober's West Indies side to clinch the series 1-0. After a successful Caribbean series, he went to England where his team defeated the home side, inspired by B S Chandrasekhar's 6 for 38, at The Oval, to win the series 1-0. Wadekar also led India to a 2-1 win against England at home in 1972-73.

The end of Wadekar's captaincy was, however, quite cruel. During the 1974 tour of England, he lost the series 3-0, which included the infamous match in which India were bundled out for 42 runs at Lord's cricket ground. Wadekar was sacked after the England tour and shortly after, he announced retirement.

records

Wadekar's Tests and ODIs record

Matches Innings Runs Average HS 100s 50s Strike Rate Overall 37 71 2,113 31.07 143 1 14 NA Home 15 30 894 31.92 91 0 6 NA Away 22 41 1,219 30.47 143 1 8 NA As Captain 16 29 749 26.75 90 0 4 NA Eng (1971) 3 6 204 34 85 0 1 NA WI (1971) 5 7 151 21.57 54 0 1 NA ODIs 2 2 73 36.5 67 0 1 81.11

Wadekar after retirement

An aggressive left-handed batsman, Wadekar made his first-class debut in 1958 before making his India debut in 1966. He played 37 Tests in which he scored 2,113 runs at an average of 31.07. His only century, a match-winning 143 at Wellington, came during India's 1967-68 tour of New Zealand, where India won a series away from home for the very first time. He was also India's first ODI captain, although he appeared in just two matches. Apart from his batting skills, Wadekar was also an excellent slip fielder.

After retirement, Wadekar concentrated on his and reached the top position in the State Bank of India. In 1992, he was summoned to take over as manager of an underperforming Indian team and a low-on-confidence skipper Mohammed Azharuddin. In the next four years, India went unbeaten at home, with Wadekar unleashing three young spinners -- Anil Kumble, and -- on the visiting teams.

The formula was an instant success.





Wadekar the personality

The soft-spoken Wadekar also had a brilliant sense of humour but knew when to crack the whip. A former India captain was seen endorsing a shoe brand during a practice session of the Indian team. Wadekar saw it and did not say a word. The legend has it, he called the senior fast bowler and told him, "You know I once made a batsman called open the bowling for India as captain. Hope you do not want that I make Tendulkar open the bowling instead of you".

Wadekar’s early life

Achievements

He made his first-class debut for Bombay in 1958–59, before making his international debut in December 1966, in a Test match against the West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium in Bombay. After that, he became a part of the regular team, and went on to play 37 Test matches for India between 1966 and 1974, generally batting at number three.Wadekar is one of the three cricketers who represented India as a captain, coach, and national selector. The other two players are and

The Indian government honoured him with the Arjuna Award in 1967 and India's fourth highest civilian honour- Padma Shri in 1972. He was India's first captain to register a Test series win in England and West Indies. The honoured him with C K Nayudu Lifetime achievement award in 2012.

He was India’s first captain to register a Test series win in England and West Indies

honoured him with C K Nayudu Lifetime achievement award in 2012

Ajit Wadekar will be remembered for his rich contribution to Indian cricket. A great batsman & wonderful captain, he led our team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history. He was also respected as an effective cricket administrator. Pained by his demise. — (@narendramodi) August 15, 2018

Ajit Wadekar’s impact on Indian cricket is immense. His contemporaries worshipped him, such was his aura. Found him to be a tough character as coach. Exceptional Indian cricketer... RIP Sir.

Recorded this on my iPhone last Dec from Point in a friendly fixture. So glad I did. pic.twitter.com/XbdFGn4Izp — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 15, 2018

Sad at the passing of Ajit Wadekar, one of Indian cricket’s finest left-handed batsman and captain during the iconic overseas test victories in 1971 in the Caribbean and England. Condolences to his family and to the cricket fraternity #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 15, 2018

So many memories of Ajit Wadekar. None more powerful than leading India to series wins in 1971 in England and the West Indies. Much admired, much loved. Page in Indian cricket and in our memories. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 15, 2018

With a heavy heart we bid adieu to Ajit Wadekar. The former India captain is no more. Cricketer, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors - Mr Wadekar served Indian cricket in many different ways. pic.twitter.com/6zdFtleXB9 — (@BCCI) August 15, 2018

V sad news-Ajit Wadekar passing away-only Indn Capt to win 3 series in a row-2 away 1 at home-ALW was good contemporary-we had differences o opinion but always respected glory o Crkt-fine batsman & great close in catch-served Indn Crkt w/aplomb as player/Selectr/Coach-RIP Jeetu! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 15, 2018

Deeply saddened by the demise of an iconic Indian cricketer Ajit Wadekar ji. Thoughts with his family and close ones. May his soul rest in peace. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2018

Wadekar was born in Bombay in 1941. His father wished him to study Mathematics so that he could become an engineer, but Wadekar preferred to play cricket.His father L B Wadekar would often say, "Mere toh naam mein hi LBW hain". With his demise, Indian cricket has lost one of its finest cricket brains, a statesman, and raconteur. Condolences started to pour in from every corner of the country. Prime Minister said Wadekar was "a great batsman and wonderful captain" who made a "rich contribution to Indian cricket". "He led our team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history", Modi posted on Twitter. While Head coach said it was “a sad moment for Indian cricket”.